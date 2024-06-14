Former CEO of Laurel Ridge Treatment Center arrested, accused of continuous sex abuse of a child

Mugshot: Jacob Cuellar, 44. Cuellar is charged with continuous sex abuse of a child under 14.

SAN ANTONIO – The longtime CEO of Laurel Ridge Treatment Center is facing a felony charge over allegations that he sexually assaulted a young girl for years.

Jacob Cuellar, 44, is charged with continuous sex abuse of a child under the age of 14.

According to his online case records, the offense dates back to 2022.

He was indicted by a grand jury earlier this week. A warrant was issued, and Cuellar was arrested on Thursday.

His indictment lists two alleged aggravated sexual assaults and one indecency with a child with contact of the same victim.

Cuellar posted his $75,000 bond on Friday and was released from jail with the condition that he cannot have contact with anyone under the age of 17 other than several listed family members, and he cannot possess a firearm.

KSAT contacted Laurel Ridge about Cuellar’s arrest, and we are still waiting to hear back.

The facility’s website no longer lists Cuellar as CEO. Instead, it states that Chris Barela, the chief financial officer, is acting as interim CEO.