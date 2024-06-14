Report: Girl made outcry 2 years ago that led to sex charges against Laurel Ridge’s ex-CEO

SAN ANTONIO – Criminal charges that led to the arrest of a local mental health center’s former CEO stem from a police investigation that had been going on for at least two years.

According to a report from San Antonio police, investigators first learned of the claims against Jacob Cuellar, 45, back in March 2022.

The report said a girl, who was 11 years old at the time, reported that Cuellar had been sexually assaulting her on an ongoing basis.

Court documents show the alleged sex assaults happened between June 2017 and Dec. 2020.

SAPD said its investigators turned over their findings to the district attorney’s office back in 2022.

Up until very recently, Cuellar was the longtime chief executive officer at Laurel Ridge Treatment Center, a mental health facility that treats both adults and children.

There was no indication in the police report that the girl who made the claims had any connection to the facility.

Police also said they have not uncovered any evidence of other potential victims.

However, several people outside Laurel Ridge who spoke to KSAT 12 News off-camera Friday morning expressed concern over whether any patients had been harmed.

KSAT 12 News requested an interview with management at Laurel Ridge, hoping to find out more about Cuellar’s past employment at the facility and whether there was a concern for any patients.

A spokesman promised to issue a written statement. However, that statement didn’t arrive before this story aired.

It is still unclear when Cuellar’s employment with Laurel Ridge ended and under what circumstances.

In Oct. 2021, KSAT 12 News interviewed Cuellar, who still held the title of CEO with Laurel Ridge at that time.

