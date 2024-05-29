Comedians who are coming to San Antonio this summer

SAN ANTONIO – If you need some laughs to get you through the heat, you’re in luck because San Antonio will host plenty of comedians this summer.
George Lopez, Jo Koy, David Cross, and the comedy magic duo Penn & Teller are some of the big names visiting the Alamo City soon.
Here’s a list of the comedians who have announced San Antonio dates this summer:
- Whitney Cummings will visit the LOL Comedy Club on June 14 and 15.
- T.J. Miller is heading to the LOL Comedy Club on June 21, 22 and 23.
- Sofia Niño de Rivera will stop at the Aztec Theatre on June 28.
- Eddie B. will be onstage at the H-E-B Performance Hall at the Tobin Center with his “Teachers Only Comedy Tour” on June 29.
- Candice Guardino will bring her “Italian Bred” comedy tour to the Charline McCombs Empire Theatre on July 13.
- Zach Rushing and Chad Prather are visiting the Charline McCombs Empire Theatre on Aug. 3.
- George Lopez returns to the Frost Bank Center on Aug. 10.
- Sebastian Maniscalco is bringing his “It Ain’t Right” tour to the Frost Bank Center on Aug. 11.
- Penn & Teller will bring their comedy magic show to the Majestic Theatre on Aug. 15.
- 85 South Show Live will visit the Freeman Coliseum on Aug. 24.
- Jo Koy will visit the Frost Bank Center on Sept. 7.
- Martin Amini will visit the Aztec Theatre on Sept. 14.
- Jessica Kirson will visit the Charline McCombs Empire Theatre on Sept. 20.
- David Cross will take his “The End of The Beginning of The End” tour to Stable Hall on Sept. 27.
In addition to these top-billed comedians, there are funny people performing several times a week at San Antonio’s Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club, so check their calendar for shows.
Click here for a list of comedians coming to San Antonio throughout 2024.