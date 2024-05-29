Comedians who are coming to San Antonio this summer

Comedians Jo Koy, Whitney Cummings and George Lopez will visit San Antonio this summer.

SAN ANTONIO – If you need some laughs to get you through the heat, you’re in luck because San Antonio will host plenty of comedians this summer.

George Lopez, Jo Koy, David Cross, and the comedy magic duo Penn & Teller are some of the big names visiting the Alamo City soon.

Here’s a list of the comedians who have announced San Antonio dates this summer:

In addition to these top-billed comedians, there are funny people performing several times a week at San Antonio’s Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club, so check their calendar for shows.

