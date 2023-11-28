Comedian, actor Sebastian Maniscalco coming to San Antonio for 2024 tour

Sebastian Maniscalco speaks onstage during Lionsgate exclusive presentation at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon 2022, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – Comedian and actor Sebastian Maniscalco is bringing his “It Ain’t Right” tour to San Antonio.

Maniscalco, who starred in “About My Father” and voiced Spike in “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” will perform on Aug. 11 at the Frost Bank Center.

General tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 1 at FrostBankCenter.com or on Ticketmaster.com. For presale access, sign up at Frost Bank Center’s All Access Newsletter and select the “Comedy” genre.

“Hop on the ‘It Ain’t Right’ tour, where I’ll roast today’s absurdities – nonexistent manners, wallet-wincing prices, and the social media circus,” Maniscalco said in a news release.

Maniscalco will also perform in Houston on Aug. 8, Austin on Aug. 9, and Dallas on Aug. 10 in his 47-city tour — his biggest tour to date.