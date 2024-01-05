Comedians who booked shows in San Antonio in 2024

Many popular comedians are scheduled to perform in San Antonio in 2024.

SAN ANTONIO – If your New Year’s resolution is to laugh more in 2024, you’re in luck because there are a lot of funny people coming to San Antonio this year.

Jerry Seinfeld, Jim Gaffigan, Ali Wong, Nate Bergatze, Gabriel Iglesias — those are just some of the big names with shows in the Alamo City.

Of course, even more comedians could be headed our way as the year progresses, but here’s a list of the comedians who have announced tour dates so far:

In addition to these top-billed comedians, there are funny people performing several times a week at San Antonio’s Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club, so check their calendar for shows.