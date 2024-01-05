52º
Comedians who booked shows in San Antonio in 2024

Cheers to more laughs in the new year

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Many popular comedians are scheduled to perform in San Antonio in 2024. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – If your New Year’s resolution is to laugh more in 2024, you’re in luck because there are a lot of funny people coming to San Antonio this year.

Jerry Seinfeld, Jim Gaffigan, Ali Wong, Nate Bergatze, Gabriel Iglesias — those are just some of the big names with shows in the Alamo City.

Of course, even more comedians could be headed our way as the year progresses, but here’s a list of the comedians who have announced tour dates so far:

  • Jim Breuer will perform his “Survival With Laughter Tour” at the Charline McCombs Empire Theatre on Jan. 11.
  • Ron White has two shows at the Majestic Theatre on Jan. 13.
  • Bert Kreischer brings his “Tops Off World Tour” to the Frost Bank Center on Jan. 20.
  • Anthony Jeselnik will perform at the H-E-B Performance Hall at the Tobin Center on Jan. 25.
  • Rob Schneider makes a stop on his “The Narcissist Confessions” at the Charline McCombs Empire Theatre on Jan. 26.
  • Nate Jackson will perform at the H-E-B Performance Hall at the Tobin Center on Jan. 27.
  • Mark Normand will perform at the H-E-B Performance Hall at the Tobin Center on Feb. 9.
  • Ali Wong will perform at the Majestic Theatre on Tuesday, Feb. 20.
  • Ben Brainard will perform at the Carlos Alvarez Studio Theater at the Tobin Center on Feb. 23.
  • Jerry Seinfeld will perform at the Majestic Theatre on Feb. 24.
  • Tom Segura will be at the Frost Bank Center on Mar. 8 on his “Come Together Tour.”
  • Jim Gaffigan will bring his “Barely Alive Tour” to the Frost Bank Center on March 21.
  • San Antonio Comedy Festival will feature a lineup of comedians including Sommore, Lavell Crawford, Tony Roberts, and Teddy Carpenter at the H-E-B Performance Hall at the Tobin Center on Mar. 23.
  • Mike Birbiglia will stop at the H-E-B Performance Hall at the Tobin Center during his “Please Stop The Ride” tour on April 12.
  • Gabriel Iglesias will perform in San Antonio during his “Don’t Worry Be Fluffy” tour at the Frost Bank Center on April 13.
  • Nate Bargatze is bringing his “The Be Funny Tour” to the Majestic Theater in April for five shows April 18-20.
  • Bianca Del Rio will be onstage at the H-E-B Performance Hall at the Tobin Center on April 25.
  • Franco Escamilla is headed to the Majestic Theatre on May 3.
  • Ronny Chieng: The “Love to Hate It Tour” has a date at the H-E-B Performance Hall at the Tobin Center on May 4.
  • Kountry Wayne is making a stop at the Aztec Theatre on May 5 as part of his 29-city “The King of Hearts” Tour.
  • Eddie B. will be onstage at the H-E-B Performance Hall at the Tobin Center with his “Teachers Only Comedy Tour” on June 29.
  • Sebastian Maniscalco is bringing his “It Ain’t Right” tour to the Frost Bank Center on Aug. 11.

In addition to these top-billed comedians, there are funny people performing several times a week at San Antonio’s Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club, so check their calendar for shows.

