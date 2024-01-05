Comedians who booked shows in San Antonio in 2024

SAN ANTONIO – If your New Year’s resolution is to laugh more in 2024, you’re in luck because there are a lot of funny people coming to San Antonio this year.
Jerry Seinfeld, Jim Gaffigan, Ali Wong, Nate Bergatze, Gabriel Iglesias — those are just some of the big names with shows in the Alamo City.
Of course, even more comedians could be headed our way as the year progresses, but here’s a list of the comedians who have announced tour dates so far:
- Jim Breuer will perform his “Survival With Laughter Tour” at the Charline McCombs Empire Theatre on Jan. 11.
- Ron White has two shows at the Majestic Theatre on Jan. 13.
- Bert Kreischer brings his “Tops Off World Tour” to the Frost Bank Center on Jan. 20.
- Anthony Jeselnik will perform at the H-E-B Performance Hall at the Tobin Center on Jan. 25.
- Rob Schneider makes a stop on his “The Narcissist Confessions” at the Charline McCombs Empire Theatre on Jan. 26.
- Nate Jackson will perform at the H-E-B Performance Hall at the Tobin Center on Jan. 27.
- Mark Normand will perform at the H-E-B Performance Hall at the Tobin Center on Feb. 9.
- Ali Wong will perform at the Majestic Theatre on Tuesday, Feb. 20.
- Ben Brainard will perform at the Carlos Alvarez Studio Theater at the Tobin Center on Feb. 23.
- Jerry Seinfeld will perform at the Majestic Theatre on Feb. 24.
- Tom Segura will be at the Frost Bank Center on Mar. 8 on his “Come Together Tour.”
- Jim Gaffigan will bring his “Barely Alive Tour” to the Frost Bank Center on March 21.
- San Antonio Comedy Festival will feature a lineup of comedians including Sommore, Lavell Crawford, Tony Roberts, and Teddy Carpenter at the H-E-B Performance Hall at the Tobin Center on Mar. 23.
- Mike Birbiglia will stop at the H-E-B Performance Hall at the Tobin Center during his “Please Stop The Ride” tour on April 12.
- Gabriel Iglesias will perform in San Antonio during his “Don’t Worry Be Fluffy” tour at the Frost Bank Center on April 13.
- Nate Bargatze is bringing his “The Be Funny Tour” to the Majestic Theater in April for five shows April 18-20.
- Bianca Del Rio will be onstage at the H-E-B Performance Hall at the Tobin Center on April 25.
- Franco Escamilla is headed to the Majestic Theatre on May 3.
- Ronny Chieng: The “Love to Hate It Tour” has a date at the H-E-B Performance Hall at the Tobin Center on May 4.
- Kountry Wayne is making a stop at the Aztec Theatre on May 5 as part of his 29-city “The King of Hearts” Tour.
- Eddie B. will be onstage at the H-E-B Performance Hall at the Tobin Center with his “Teachers Only Comedy Tour” on June 29.
- Sebastian Maniscalco is bringing his “It Ain’t Right” tour to the Frost Bank Center on Aug. 11.
In addition to these top-billed comedians, there are funny people performing several times a week at San Antonio’s Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club, so check their calendar for shows.