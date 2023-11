Ali Wong attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's "BEEF" at TUDUM Theater on March 30, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – Comedian Ali Wong is coming to San Antonio for her live comedy tour.

Wong, who has also starred in Netflix’s “Beef” and “Always Be My Maybe,” will perform at the Majestic Theatre on Tuesday, Feb. 20.

Presale tickets will go on sale on Wednesday. The general on-sale starts at 10 a.m. on Friday at LiveNation.com.

Wong will also perform in Austin on Feb. 19, 2024. She just performed two sold-out shows in Dallas and Austin.