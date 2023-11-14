Comedian Jim Gaffigan to make stop in San Antonio in 2024

This image released by Amazon Studios shows Jim Gaffigan in a scene from his comedy special "Jim Gaffigan: The Pale Tourist," premiering Friday on Amazon. (Amazon Studios via AP)

Comedian Jim Gaffigan will bring his “Barely Alive Tour” to the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio on March 21, 2024.

General tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 17, at FrostBankCenter.com or on Ticketmaster.com. For exclusive presale access, sign up for the Frost Bank Center’s All Access Newsletter and select the comedy genre.

Gaffigan is a seven-time Grammy-nominated comedian, actor, writer, producer, two-time New York Times best-selling author, three-time Emmy-winning top touring performer and multi-platinum-selling recording artist.

He is known around the world for his unique brand of humor, which largely revolves around his observations on life. He is a top 10 comedian according to Forbes’ 2019 comedy list and top 10 earning comedian in Pollstar’s 2022 list. He released his 10th comedy special, Dark Pale, this year on Amazon Prime Video, an unprecedented achievement for the comedian/actor. Dark Pale was met with critical fanfare with The New York Times calling it, “his best yet.”

In 2021, Gaffigan released his ninth special, Comedy Monster, on Netflix, which was nominated for a Grammy Award. He was also recently awarded for being the first comedian to reach one billion streams on Pandora.

Also on KSAT.com: