Drake announces stop at Frost Bank Center in January on 2024 tour

J. Cole will join Drake on many stops of the tour

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Drake & J. Cole are scheduled to stop at the AT&T Center on Jan. 22, 2024 (Spurs Sports & Entertainment)

Drake may have infamously left San Antonio off of his Texas mentions in one of his singles last year, but he isn’t leaving the city out of his 2024 tour.

Grammy-award-winning artist Drake announced he’s coming to San Antonio next year.

Drake is scheduled to stop at the AT&T Center on Jan. 22 during his “It’s All A Blur Tour - Big As The What?”

J. Cole — another Grammy-award-winning artist and producer is scheduled to join Drake on many stops.

Because the tour is presented by Cash App and Visa, Cash App Card holders can get early access to tickets starting at 11 a.m. on Wednesday by using the first nine digits of their Cash App Card to access the presale and then completing the purchase using their Cash App Card.

Tickets for the general public go on sale at 11 a.m. on Friday at FrostBankCenter.com or on Ticketmaster.com.

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 25 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

