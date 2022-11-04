‘First name, Lamest’: Nirenberg has some thoughts after Drake left San Antonio out of new song

SAN ANTONIO – Many San Antonians aren’t happy that Drake failed to show San Antonio some love in one of his new songs, including Mayor Ron Nirenberg.

“Major Distribution” is the second track on the rapper’s new album, “Her Loss,” which features 21 Savage. It made its debut Friday.

Drake announced on his Instagram story last week that Noah “40″ Shebib caught COVID-19 while creating the “Her Loss” album, so the release date was delayed until Nov. 4, according to a report from Vulture.

In the song “Major Distribution,” Drake mentions his love for Texas, or more specifically, for Houston, Dallas and Austin.

But, there’s no mention of San Antonio at all.

The song lyrics are as follows:

“Twenty-nine, I keep a business office

I’m in love with Houston, Dallas, Austin...”

Sigh San Antonio gets left out of the Texas Drake shout out — Nick (@nniiiccck) November 4, 2022

Nirenberg threw some shade at the rapper on Twitter on Friday afternoon, upset with his lack of mentioning the Alamo City.

“Last name, Ever. First name, Lamest,” Nirenberg said, a play on Drake’s infamous line in “Forever,” “Last name, Ever. First name, Greatest.”

He also reminded his followers that Drake remains blocked on his account after his omission of the Spurs from an apparel collection in 2021.

Drake hasn’t addressed his decision to leave San Antonio out of his song lyrics as of yet.

Also on KSAT: