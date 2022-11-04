86º

LIVE

Local News

‘First name, Lamest’: Nirenberg has some thoughts after Drake left San Antonio out of new song

The new album made its debut Friday, Nov. 4

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Tags: Drake, San Antonio, Mayor Ron Nirenberg, Social Media, Twitter
(From left) Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Drake. (KSAT/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – Many San Antonians aren’t happy that Drake failed to show San Antonio some love in one of his new songs, including Mayor Ron Nirenberg.

“Major Distribution” is the second track on the rapper’s new album, “Her Loss,” which features 21 Savage. It made its debut Friday.

Drake announced on his Instagram story last week that Noah “40″ Shebib caught COVID-19 while creating the “Her Loss” album, so the release date was delayed until Nov. 4, according to a report from Vulture.

In the song “Major Distribution,” Drake mentions his love for Texas, or more specifically, for Houston, Dallas and Austin.

But, there’s no mention of San Antonio at all.

The song lyrics are as follows:

  • “Twenty-nine, I keep a business office
  • I’m in love with Houston, Dallas, Austin...”

Nirenberg threw some shade at the rapper on Twitter on Friday afternoon, upset with his lack of mentioning the Alamo City.

“Last name, Ever. First name, Lamest,” Nirenberg said, a play on Drake’s infamous line in “Forever,” “Last name, Ever. First name, Greatest.”

He also reminded his followers that Drake remains blocked on his account after his omission of the Spurs from an apparel collection in 2021.

Drake hasn’t addressed his decision to leave San Antonio out of his song lyrics as of yet.

Also on KSAT:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

email

twitter