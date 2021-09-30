Partly Cloudy icon
93º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Mayor Ron Nirenberg starts Twitter beef with rap superstar Drake over Spurs slight

Drake’s brand OVO omits Spurs from World Champions Collection

RJ Marquez, Digital Journalist

Tags: Spurs, NBA, Drake, Mayor Nirenberg
Recording artist Drake, center, smiles as he watches an NBA basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and the San Antonio Spurs, Monday, Jan. 25, 2016, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Recording artist Drake, center, smiles as he watches an NBA basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and the San Antonio Spurs, Monday, Jan. 25, 2016, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg has started a Twitter beef with rap superstar Drake over his omission of the Spurs from an apparel collection that highlights NBA dynasties.

Drake’s brand OVO partnered with the NBA for a 2021-22 regular season apparel release that showcases six world champion NBA franchises. The Spurs are not one of them.

That led Nirenberg to tweet two screenshots on Wednesday in response to the Spurs diss. One of the screenshots is of an article posted on MYSA about Drake leaving out the Spurs despite the franchise’s five titles, and the other was a screenshot of the mayor blocking the rapper’s verified Twitter account.

The tweet has been retweeted more than 400 times and liked by more than 1,800 users. Several users have replied to Nirenberg’s tweet with one user saying, “not the beef I expected to wake up to this morning but okay.” There’s no word if Drake is interested in taking part in this Twitter feud or has a response for Mayor Ron.

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

RJ Marquez has been at KSAT since 2010. He's covered a variety of stories and events across the San Antonio area, and is the lead reporter for KSAT Explains. He also covers the Spurs for on-air and digital platforms. You can see RJ regularly on KSAT Explains and Good Morning San Antonio. He also writes a weekly Spurs newsletter.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram