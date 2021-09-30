Mayor Ron Nirenberg starts Twitter beef with rap superstar Drake over Spurs slight

Recording artist Drake, center, smiles as he watches an NBA basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and the San Antonio Spurs, Monday, Jan. 25, 2016, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg has started a Twitter beef with rap superstar Drake over his omission of the Spurs from an apparel collection that highlights NBA dynasties.

Drake’s brand OVO partnered with the NBA for a 2021-22 regular season apparel release that showcases six world champion NBA franchises. The Spurs are not one of them.

That led Nirenberg to tweet two screenshots on Wednesday in response to the Spurs diss. One of the screenshots is of an article posted on MYSA about Drake leaving out the Spurs despite the franchise’s five titles, and the other was a screenshot of the mayor blocking the rapper’s verified Twitter account.

The tweet has been retweeted more than 400 times and liked by more than 1,800 users. Several users have replied to Nirenberg’s tweet with one user saying, “not the beef I expected to wake up to this morning but okay.” There’s no word if Drake is interested in taking part in this Twitter feud or has a response for Mayor Ron.