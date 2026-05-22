Man sentenced to life in prison for murder and felony firearm offense, DA’s office says

SAN ANTONIO – A man was sentenced to life in prison for murder after shooting and killing a man in 2024, according to the Bexar County District Attorney’s office.

A judge handed the life sentence to Bobby Mercado on Friday.

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In February 2024, police found Robert Wellington shot to death after responding to the 1100 block of W. Ridgewood Court.

Police said Wellington and a woman were sitting in a parked vehicle when Mercado approached them.

After an exchange of words, Mercado reportedly fired a shot at Wellington, killing him.

The DA’s office said investigators identified the suspects as Bobby Mercado and Cristan Villalobos.

Investigators connected Mercado to the murder through witness descriptions, surveillance video, and forensic evidence.

Mercado was apprehended at a nearby bus stop and in possession of narcotics, according to the DA’s office.

He faces a life sentence in prison for murder and a life sentence for felony firearm possession.

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