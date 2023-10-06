82º
Jerry Seinfeld announces show at San Antonio’s Majestic Theatre

Seinfeld will perform on Feb. 24

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

FILE - This July 17, 2019 file photo shows Jerry Seinfeld at the "Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee," photo call in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File) (Willy Sanjuan, 2019 Invision)

SAN ANTONIO – Comedian Jerry Seinfeld is bringing his comedy routine to San Antonio.

The Majestic Theatre announced that Seinfeld will perform at the venue on Feb. 24.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Oct. 13.

A news release states that ticket prices start at $55.

The funnyman is best known for his hit television show, “Seinfeld,” which ran for nine seasons, winning numerous Emmy, Golden Globe, and People’s Choice awards.

He also starred in, wrote and produced the movies “Comedian” and “Bee Movie.” He has a new movie, “Unfrosted,” coming out, but the release date has not been revealed.

