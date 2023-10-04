Chris Tucker coming to San Antonio for ‘The Legend Tour 2023′

Chris Tucker attends Amazon Studios' world premiere of "AIR" at Regency Village Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

SAN ANTONIO – Funnyman Chris Tucker is coming to San Antonio this fall for “The Legend Tour 2023″ — his first major stand-up comedy tour in more than a decade.

The “Friday” and “Rush Hour” star will perform on Nov. 2 at the Majestic Theatre, the venue announced on Monday.

Tickets are on sale now and range from $39.50 to $215.

JUST ANNOUNCED: Chris Tucker: The Legend Tour 2023 is coming to the Majestic Theatre November 2nd! Tickets on sale TOMORROW at 11am. 🎟️ pic.twitter.com/Z8PO2yTPfj — Majestic & Empire Theatres (@MajesticEmpire) October 2, 2023

The San Antonio stop was not initially part of the tour lineup, which was announced over the summer.

Tucker also added a show in Irving on Nov. 1 and a second date in Houston, where he will perform on Nov. 4 and Nov. 5.

The Rolling Stone reported that the “Legends” tour is his first national tour since 2011.

“I started my career doing stand-up in comedy clubs and it’s stand-up comedy that prepared me for all of my movie roles,” Tucker said in a statement to The Rolling Stone. “I’m looking forward to getting back to my roots. I love performing live, there’s nothing like the energy of a live crowd and making people laugh. I’m excited to be back out on tour.”

The tour kicked off on Sept. 8 in Charleston, South Carolina. It ends on Jan. 20 in Las Vegas.

