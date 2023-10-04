Chris Tucker coming to San Antonio for ‘The Legend Tour 2023′

SAN ANTONIO – Funnyman Chris Tucker is coming to San Antonio this fall for “The Legend Tour 2023″ — his first major stand-up comedy tour in more than a decade.
The “Friday” and “Rush Hour” star will perform on Nov. 2 at the Majestic Theatre, the venue announced on Monday.
Tickets are on sale now and range from $39.50 to $215.
JUST ANNOUNCED: Chris Tucker: The Legend Tour 2023 is coming to the Majestic Theatre November 2nd! Tickets on sale TOMORROW at 11am. 🎟️ pic.twitter.com/Z8PO2yTPfj— Majestic & Empire Theatres (@MajesticEmpire) October 2, 2023
The San Antonio stop was not initially part of the tour lineup, which was announced over the summer.
Tucker also added a show in Irving on Nov. 1 and a second date in Houston, where he will perform on Nov. 4 and Nov. 5.
The Rolling Stone reported that the “Legends” tour is his first national tour since 2011.
“I started my career doing stand-up in comedy clubs and it’s stand-up comedy that prepared me for all of my movie roles,” Tucker said in a statement to The Rolling Stone. “I’m looking forward to getting back to my roots. I love performing live, there’s nothing like the energy of a live crowd and making people laugh. I’m excited to be back out on tour.”
The tour kicked off on Sept. 8 in Charleston, South Carolina. It ends on Jan. 20 in Las Vegas.
