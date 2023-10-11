Comedian Bert Kreischer is coming to San Antonio for stand-up tour

Bert Kreischer attends the premiere of Whitney presents The OnlyFans Roast of Bert Kreischer on OFTV at Sunset at the Edition on March 29, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for OnlyFans)

SAN ANTONIO – Comedian Bert Kreischer is coming to San Antonio for his “Tops Off World Tour” in 2024.

The Frost Bank Center announced he will perform at the venue on Jan. 20. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 13 at FrostBankCenter.com or on Ticketmaster.com.

For exclusive presale access, sign up at the Frost Bank Center’s All Access Newsletter and select the “Comedy” genre.

“Following an incredibly successful global stint throughout 2023, where Kreischer brought his shirtless antics everywhere from an impressive four sold-out shows at the Mullett Arena in Tempe to a sold-out TD Garden in Boston, Kreischer insisted on keeping the party going,” a news release states.

The stand-up comedian’s tour follows the release of his movie “The Machine,” which recounts his experience with Russian mobsters.

The “Tops Off World Tour” will also go to El Paso on Jan. 19, Amarillo on Jan. 21 and Austin on May 18.

