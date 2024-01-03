Big concerts to look forward to in San Antonio in 2024

Brad Paisley, Marc Anthony, Diana Ross and Blink-182 are scheduled to perform in San Antonio in 2024. Credits (clockwise from top left): Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images; Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images; Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images; Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images.

SAN ANTONIO – It looks like 2024 will be a good year for live music in San Antonio.

From performances at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo to smaller venues like Paper Tiger and the soon-to-open Stable Hall, there will be a variety of musical acts to choose from.

RELATED: These are the big events to look forward to in San Antonio in 2024

Here’s a look at some of the concerts to look forward to in San Antonio this year:

Explosions in the Sky , Paper Tiger Friday, Jan. 19:

Drake & J. Cole, Frost Bank Center Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 22 and 23:

>> KSAT Insider: Enter for a chance to win tickets to Drake at the Frost Bank Center!