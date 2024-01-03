Big concerts to look forward to in San Antonio in 2024

SAN ANTONIO – It looks like 2024 will be a good year for live music in San Antonio.
From performances at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo to smaller venues like Paper Tiger and the soon-to-open Stable Hall, there will be a variety of musical acts to choose from.
Here’s a look at some of the concerts to look forward to in San Antonio this year:
- Friday, Jan. 19: Explosions in the Sky, Paper Tiger
- Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 22 and 23: Drake & J. Cole, Frost Bank Center
- Wednesday, Jan. 24: Breaking Benjamin, Aztec Theatre
- Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 24 and 25: Lyle Lovett and his Quasi-Cowboy Band, Gruene Hall
- Saturday, Jan. 27: Los Texmaniacs feat. Flaco Jiménez and Augie Meyers, Stable Hall
- Thursday, Feb. 1: We The Kings, The Rock Box
- Friday and Saturday, Feb. 2 and 3: Stoney LaRue, Gruene Hall
- Thursday, Feb. 8: Old Dominion, Frost Bank Center (San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo)
- Friday, Feb. 9: Midland, Frost Bank Center (San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo)
- Friday, Feb. 9: Portugal. The Man, Stable Hall
- Friday and Saturday, Feb. 9 and 10: Pat Green, Gruene Hall
- Saturday, Feb. 10: Teenage Bottlerocket, Paper Tiger
- Saturday, Feb. 10: Wynonna Judd, Frost Bank Center (San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo)
- Saturday, Feb. 10: Brad Paisley, Frost Bank Center (San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo)
- Tuesday, Feb. 13: Robert Earl Keen, Frost Bank Center (San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo)
- Wednesday, Feb. 14: Gary Allen, Frost Bank Center (San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo)
- Friday and Saturday, Feb. 16 and 17: Black Pumas with Greyhounds, Stable Hall
- Saturday, Feb. 17: Brooks & Dunn, Frost Bank Center (San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo)
- Sunday, Feb. 18: Machine Head, Aztec Theatre
- Sunday, Feb. 18: Randy Rogers Band, Frost Bank Center (San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo)
- Sunday, Feb. 18: Grupo el Duelo, Frost Bank Center (San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo)
- Monday, Feb. 19: John Michael Montgomery, Frost Bank Center (San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo)
- Tuesday, Feb. 20: STYX, Frost Bank Center (San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo)
- Wednesday, Feb. 21: Chris Young, Frost Bank Center (San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo)
- Thursday, Feb. 22: Phillip Phillips, Aztec Theatre
- Friday, Feb. 23: Big & Rich with Gretchen Wilson, Frost Bank Center (San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo)
- Saturday, Feb. 24: Los Lonely Boys, Aztec Theatre
- Saturday, Feb. 24: Clint Black, Frost Bank Center (San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo)
- Sunday, Feb. 25: Diana Ross, Majestic Theatre
- Thursday, Feb. 29: Corey Taylor, Aztec Theatre
- Thursday and Friday, Feb. 29 and March 1: Eli Young Band, Gruene Hall
- Friday and Saturday, March 1 and 2: +++ (Crosses), Aztec Theatre
- Saturday, March 2: Marc Anthony, Frost Bank Center
- Saturday, March 2, Jon Wolfe, Stable Hall
- Friday, March 8: Wade Bowen, John T. Floore’s
- Friday, March 22: Juanes, Aztec Theatre
- Saturday, March 23: Black Flag, Paper Tiger
- Saturday, March 23: Gloria Trevi, Freeman Coliseum
- Sunday, March 24: Don Omar, Frost Bank Center
- Thursday, April 4: Los Angeles Azules, Freeman Coliseum
- Saturday, April 13: Clay Walker, John T. Floore’s
- Friday, April 19: Social Distortion and Bad Religion, Boeing Center at Tech Port
- Friday, May 3: Midland, John T. Floore’s
- Friday and Saturday, May 10 and 11: Luke Combs, Alamodome
- Saturday, May 11: Luis Miguel, Frost Bank Center
- Tuesday, May 21: Amon Amarth with Cannibal Corpse, Obituary and Frozen Soul, Boeing Center at Tech Port
- Thursday, May 23: Taking Back Sunday, Aztec Theatre
- Sunday, June 23: Melanie Martinez, Frost Bank Center
- Monday, June 24: Blink-182 with Pierce The Veil, Frost Bank Center
- Tuesday and Wednesday, July 30 and 31: Zach Bryan, Frost Bank Center
- Friday, Aug. 16: Def Leppard and Journey, joined by Steve Miller Band, Alamodome
- Friday, Sept. 13: Creed with 3 Doors Down and Finger Eleven, Frost Bank Center
- Sunday, Nov. 17: Iron Maiden, Frost Bank Center