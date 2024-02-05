56º
KSAT Insider: Enter for a chance to win tickets to the San Antonio Home & Garden Show

Five lucky insiders will receive a four-pack of tickets to the show!

Emily Martin, KSAT Insider Membership Producer

KSAT Insider: San Antonio Home & Garden Show Sweepstakes

Spring will be here soon, and to get you inspired, the San Antonio Home and Garden Show is giving KSAT Insiders tickets to the show!

The San Antonio Home and Garden Show is back at the Alamodome from Feb. 23-25. The Home and Garden Show features the latest products and services for your home and landscape.

Five (5) lucky KSAT Insiders will receive four (4) tickets to the show!

To enter, fill out the entry form below.

The sweepstakes runs from 10:00 a.m. on Feb. 5, 2024, until Feb. 18, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. Winners will be chosen on Feb.19. You can read the official rules here.

About the Author:

Emily Martin is the KSAT Insider Membership Producer. She earned a journalism degree from Texas State University, where she was news director at KTSW, the campus radio station. She has also interned at KXAN and KUT in Austin.

