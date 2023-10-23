Blink-182 to play at Frost Bank Center in June during ‘One More Time’ tour

Blink-182 announced a show at the Frost Bank Center on June 24, 2024.

SAN ANTONIO – Blink-182 is returning to San Antonio for a stop on the band’s summer 2024 “One More Time” tour.

The band is scheduled to play at the Frost Bank Center on Monday, June 24 with special guest Pierce the Veil.

Tickets for the “One More Time Tour” go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday at FrostBankCenter.com or on Ticketmaster.com.

Access to presale tickets is available by signing up at the Frost Bank Center’s All Access Newsletter and selecting the “Rock” genre.

The tour is produced by Live Nation and includes stops in 30 cities across the U.S.