Justin Timberlake brings ‘Forget Tomorrow World Tour’ to San Antonio’s Frost Bank Center

Justin Timberlake will play at the Frost Bank Center on May 29,2024

SAN ANTONIO – Justin Timberlake announced a World Tour and San Antonio is on his list of stops.

Timberlake will bring “The Forget Tomorrow World Tour” to the Frost Bank Center on May 29.

Presale tickets with Citi and Verizon go on sale on Tuesday with general ticket sales opening at 10 a.m. on Feb. 2.

This tour is his first in five years.

San Antonio is one of three Texas stops for Timberlake. He will perform at the Moody Center in Austin on May 31 and at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth on June 4. The Grammy-winning singer will announce additional dates, including stops in Europe and the United Kingdom soon.

Timberlake is set to release a new album, titled “Everything I Thought I Was,” on March 15. His first single“Selfish” is out now.