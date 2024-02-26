Hozier adds San Antonio stop on popular ‘Unreal Unearth Tour’

Hozier performs onstage during An Evening with Hozier at GRAMMY Museum L.A. Live on October 30, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – Hozier has added a San Antonio stop to his “Unreal Unearth Tour.”

The singer will perform at Frost Bank Center on Sept. 24, Live Nation announced on Monday. Allison Russell will be the special guest.

Recommended Videos Tickets will go on sale at noon on Thursday at FrostBankCenter.com or on Ticketmaster.com.

The “Take Me To Church” singer added seven new shows to his “Unreal Unearth Tour” as many of his previously announced 53 concerts have already sold out.

He will perform in Dallas on April 28, Austin on April 30, and Houston on May 2, and all three of those shows have sold out, according to Live Nation.

“Spanning across the 2023-2024 shows, the Unreal Unearth Tour has sold nearly 1M tickets, with over 500,000 sold in just one day during the initial 2024 on sale,” a news release states.

Hozier released his latest album, “Unreal Unearth,” last year following the 2019 release of “Wasteland, Baby!” and 2014′s “Hozier.”

