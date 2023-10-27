Iron Maiden coming to San Antonio for ‘The Future Past Tour’

Bruce Dickinson of Iron Maiden performs onstage during the Power Trip music festival at Empire Polo Club on October 06, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Power Trip)

SAN ANTONIO – Heavy metal rockers Iron Maiden announced a U.S. tour for 2024, and that includes a stop in San Antonio.

Iron Maiden will play at the Frost Bank Center on Nov. 17, 2024. Tickets for “The Future Past Tour” will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 3 at FrostBankCenter.com and Ticketmaster.com.

For presale access, sign up for the Frost Bank Center’s All Access Newsletter and select the “Rock” genre.

A news release states that Iron Maiden will play classics as well as songs from their newest album, “Senjutsu.”

“We’re really excited to be bringing “The Future Past Tour” back to Canada and the United States next year,” Steve Harris, bassist for Iron Maiden, said in the release.

Band manager Rod Smallwood added that the tour will also include “songs that haven’t been played for many years.”

“The energy has been incredible and we can’t wait to continue bringing this amazing and innovative show to fans around the world next year,” Smallwood said.

Iron Maiden will also visit Fort Worth on Nov. 16, 2024.