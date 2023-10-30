Creed announces San Antonio show in comeback tour

Scott Stapp of Creed during 2001 My VH1 Awards - Show at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, United States.

SAN ANTONIO – Creed is bringing its “Summer of ‘99 Tour” to San Antonio in 2024.

The band, known for hits like “Higher” and “My Sacrifice,” will perform at the Frost Bank Center on Friday, Sept. 23. The bands 3 Doors Down and Finger Eleven will open.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday at FrostBankCenter.com or Ticketmaster.com. For presale access, sign up at the Frost Bank Center’s All Access Newsletter and select the “Rock” genre.

A news release from the Frost Bank Center states that fans can also purchase VIP packages that may include premium tickets, a meet-and-greet, or access to soundcheck or standing on the stage for the first three songs. For more information, click here.

The 40-stop tour, which kicks off in July in Green Bay, Wisconsin, follows an 11-year hiatus. The band just announced a reunion to perform at two festivals in April 2024, resulting in them selling out.

The band also launched a new webstore.

Creed will also perform on Sept. 11 in Dallas and Sept. 14 in Houston.

