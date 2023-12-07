Last group of entertainers announced for 2024 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo

Rodeo Spotlight: New in 2022 at San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo (Part 2)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo has released the final list of entertainers for the 2024 season.

Wynonna Judd, Brad Paisley, Chris Young, Big & Rich, and Gretchen Wilson are among the performers who will play in February at the Frost Bank Center, the rodeo announced on Thursday.

The rodeo previously announced other entertainers for the rodeo, including Robert Earl Keen, Brooks & Dunn, Clint Black, Grupo El Duelo, Gary Allan, Randy Rogers Band and John Michael Montgomery.

Here are the entertainers for the 2024 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo:

Old Dominion - Thursday, Feb. 8 at 7 p.m.

Midland - Friday, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m.

Wynonna Judd - Saturday, Feb. 10 at noon

Brad Paisley - Saturday, Feb. 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Mike and the Moonpies - Sunday, Feb. 11 at noon

The Oak Ridge Boys – Sunday, Feb. 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Neal McCoy - Monday, Feb. 12 at 7 p.m.

Robert Earl Keen - Tuesday, Feb. 13 at 7 p.m.

Gary Allan – Wednesday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m.

Shane Smith & The Saints - Thursday, Feb. 15 (Ranch Rodeo Event) at 7 p.m .

Cheap Trick - Friday, Feb. 16 at 7 p.m.

Brooks & Dunn - Saturday, Feb. 17 at noon and 7:30 p.m.

Randy Rogers Band - Sunday, Feb. 18 (Xtreme Bulls Event) at noon

Grupo El Duelo - Sunday, Feb. 18 (Noche de Vaquero Event) at 7:30 p.m.

John Michael Montgomery - Monday, Feb. 19 at 7 p.m.

Styx - Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m.

Chris Young – Wednesday, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m.

Charley Crockett – Thursday, Feb. 22 (PRCA Rodeo Semi-finals) at 7 p.m.

Big & Rich with Gretchen Wilson – Friday, Feb. 23 (PRCA Rodeo Semi-finals) at 7 p.m.

William Beckmann - Saturday, Feb. 24 (PRCA Wildcard) at noon

Clint Black - Saturday, Feb. 24 (Rodeo Finals) at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now at sarodeo.com and ticketmaster.com. Fairgrounds season and individual tickets are also on sale.

The 2024 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo will be held Feb. 8-25 at the Frost Bank Center/Freeman Coliseum fairgrounds.

