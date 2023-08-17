San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo announces first round of entertainers for 2024 season

SAN ANTONIO – Let’s rodeo San Antonio! It’s not quite time to put on your cowboy boots but you can start planning for the 2024 rodeo season because several entertainers have just been announced.

The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo announced Tuesday that Midland, Neal McCoy, Gary Allan and Clint Black will be performing.

Here are the dates for the entertainers that have been announced so far:

Midland - Friday, February 9 at 7 p.m.

Neal McCoy – Monday, February 12 at 7 p.m.

Gary Allan – Wednesday, February 14 at 7 p.m.

Clint Black – Saturday, February 24 (Rodeo Finals) at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now at sarodeo.com and ticketmaster.com. Fairgrounds season and individual tickets are also on sale.

The 2024 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo will be held February 8-25 at the Frost Bank Center/Freeman Coliseum fairgrounds.

More entertainers are expected to be announced in the coming months.

