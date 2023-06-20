101º

Tickets for 75th San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo go on sale Wednesday

Sales begin at 10 a.m.

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

75th anniversary logo (San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo)

SAN ANTONIO – Tickets for the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo’s 75th anniversary will go on sale Wednesday for all 22 rodeo and entertainer performances.

The ticket sales for the San Antono Stock Show and Rodeo, which will be held Feb. 8-25, 2024, at the AT&T Center & Freeman Fairgrounds, will begin at 10 a.m.

The event will use a new brand and logo to commemorate the 75th anniversary.

“We are incredibly proud to celebrate this milestone with the City of San Antonio, Bexar County, our over 6,000 volunteers, and all our media partners and sponsors. We could not have continued to help educate Texas youth without the support of our patrons and guests, who we look forward to seeing this February,” said Cody Davenport, executive director and CEO of the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo.

For more information on tickets, visit sarodeo.com.

