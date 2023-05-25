Canyon Lake High School student celebrates victories in back-to-back art competitions

SAN ANTONIO – A Canyon Lake High School senior is celebrating scholarships and art recognition.

Baten Evans won back-to-back art competitions at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo and Rodeo Austin, in February and March, respectively.

Evans’ art was shown in the Rodeo Western Art Contest in San Antonio; part of his winnings included a $10,000 scholarship.

In Austin, he competed in the sculpture and 3D categories, earning $14,000 in scholarships. His winning piece, called “Bucking Metal Bull,” was the highest-selling art piece by a student from Canyon Lake Hugh School. The piece sold at auction for $6,000.

Evans’ entry was made with scrap metal and epoxy sculpt. He described that it was inspired by Rodeo Austin’s main logo.

The winning entry titled “Bucking Metal Bull” by Canyon Lake High School student Baten Evans. (Comal ISD)

“I was confident in my piece, but I was still very surprised to have won, since there were so many brilliant pieces,” Evans said. “It means the world to me to have won both of these contests, because this is where my passion is heading. I am proud to see the potential I have for a great future.”

Soon, Evans will be graduating, and plans to use his earnings to cover his college tuition. While in college, he plans to become an advanced artist with a focus in welding, which will inevitably allow for him to keep honing his craft.

“I am very appreciative and thankful for all of my winnings and the great results that came out of each of them after the work it took to get my favorite pieces done,” he said.