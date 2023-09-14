San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo announces more round of entertainers for 2024 season

Rodeo Spotlight: New in 2022 at San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo (Part 2)

SAN ANTONIO – Country music fans, get ready to “Boot Scootin’ Boogie” at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.

On Thursday, the rodeo announced more entertainers for the 2024 season, including Brooks & Dunn. The duo will play back-to-back shows at the AT&T Center, soon to be named the Frost Bank Center, in February.

Additional performers announced Thursday include Shane Smith and the Saints for the Ranch Rodeo, Randy Rogers Band for Xtreme Bulls, Grupo El Duelo for Noche de Vaquero, and John Michael Montgomery.

On Thursday, the rodeo announced more entertainers for the 2024 season. (San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo)

The rodeo previously announced four other entertainers who would perform following the nightly PRCA Rodeo competitions.

Here are the dates for the entertainers that have been announced so far:

Midland - Friday, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m.

Neal McCoy - Monday, Feb. 12 at 7 p.m.

Gary Allan – Wednesday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m.

Shane Smith & The Saints - Thursday, Feb. 15 (Ranch Rodeo Event) at 7 p.m .

Brooks & Dunn - Saturday, Feb. 17 at noon and 7:30 p.m.

Randy Rogers Band - Sunday, Feb. 18 (Xtreme Bulls Event) at noon

Grupo El Duelo - Sunday, Feb. 18 (Noche de Vaquero Event) at 7:30 p.m.

John Michael Montgomery - Monday, Feb. 19 at 7 p.m.

Clint Black - Saturday, Feb. 24 (Rodeo Finals) at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now at sarodeo.com and ticketmaster.com. Fairgrounds season and individual tickets are also on sale.

The 2024 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo will be held Feb. 8-25 at the Frost Bank Center/Freeman Coliseum fairgrounds.

More entertainers are expected to be announced in the coming months.

Related: