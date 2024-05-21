Recall issued for dog food sold at Walmart due to possible metal contamination

(Copyright 2024 by U.S. Food & Drug Administration - All rights reserved.)

If you have purchased this product, contact Mars Petcare US consumer care at 1-800-525-5273 to return it or ask questions.

A recall has been issued for bags of dog food possibly contaminated with loose metal pieces, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

The affected product is the 44-pound bag of PEDIGREE® Adult Complete Nutrition Grilled Steak & Vegetable Flavor Dry Dog Food, which has a best-by date of March 4, 2025, the USFDA said.

Recommended Videos

Walmart grocery stores in Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas sold the 315 recalled bags, according to the news release.

If you believe a pet has consumed the recalled dog food, officials say to monitor it for unusual behavior and to contact a veterinarian if needed.

So far, there have not been any reported pet injuries or illnesses related to the dog food, USFDA said.

If you have purchased this product, contact Mars Petcare US consumer care at 1-800-525-5273 to return it or ask questions.

The release said Mars Petcare US is working with Walmart stores to remove the product from shelves.