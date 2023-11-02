More entertainers announced for 2024 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo

A scene from the 2019 San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo has announced more entertainers for the 2024 season, and the list includes a Texas music legend.

On Thursday, the organization announced that Robert Earl Keen will play in February.

Old Dominion, Styx and William Beckmann will also take the rotating stage following the nightly PRCA Rodeo competitions at the Frost Bank Center.

Y'all ready for another entertainer announcement?! 🫢 We are so excited to bring @olddominion, @robertearlkeen, @styxtheband, and @thewillbeckmann to the 75th annual San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo🔥 Tickets are going FAST, get yours before they're gone -> https://t.co/tEvz53QBzd pic.twitter.com/xQMp2UUjE4 — SA StockShow Rodeo (@SanAntonioRodeo) November 2, 2023

The rodeo previously announced other entertainers for the rodeo, including Brooks & Dunn, Clint Black, Grupo El Duelo, Gary Allan, Randy Rogers Band and John Michael Montgomery.

Here are the dates for the entertainers that have been announced so far:

Old Dominion - Thursday, Feb. 8 at 7 p.m.

Midland - Friday, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m.

Neal McCoy - Monday, Feb. 12 at 7 p.m.

Robert Earl Keen - Tuesday, Feb. 13 at 7 p.m.

Gary Allan – Wednesday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m.

Shane Smith & The Saints - Thursday, Feb. 15 (Ranch Rodeo Event) at 7 p.m .

Brooks & Dunn - Saturday, Feb. 17 at noon and 7:30 p.m.

Randy Rogers Band - Sunday, Feb. 18 (Xtreme Bulls Event) at noon

Grupo El Duelo - Sunday, Feb. 18 (Noche de Vaquero Event) at 7:30 p.m.

John Michael Montgomery - Monday, Feb. 19 at 7 p.m.

Styx - Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m.

William Beckmann - Saturday, Feb. 24 (PRCA Wildcard) at noon

Clint Black - Saturday, Feb. 24 (Rodeo Finals) at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now at sarodeo.com and ticketmaster.com. Fairgrounds season and individual tickets are also on sale.

The 2024 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo will be held Feb. 8-25 at the Frost Bank Center/Freeman Coliseum fairgrounds.

More entertainers are expected to be announced in the coming months.

