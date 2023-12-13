55º
‘80s punk bands Social Distortion & Bad Religion co-headline tour coming to Boeing Center at Tech Port

Bands stop in San Antonio on April 19

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

80′s punk legends Social Distortion and Bad Religion are co-headlining a tour and they’re coming to San Antonio. The bands will play at the Boeing Center at Tech Port on April 19. (Live Nation Tours)

SAN ANTONIO – You’ve got until April to dust off those combat boots and perfect your mohawk — ‘80s punk legends Social Distortion and Bad Religion are co-headlining a tour and they’re coming to San Antonio.

The bands will play at the Boeing Center at Tech Port on April 19.

The fan pre-sale is underway on BadReligion.com using the code “SUFFER” and on SocialDistortion.com with the code “BALLANDCHAIN”.

General tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.

“Bad Religion and Social Distortion played together in 1980. Though we evolved in different directions, we both carried the torch of Southern California punk all along the way. Now we’re so excited to be on the same stage again,” said Bad Religion singer Greg Graffin.

The bands will play several other shows in Texas including in Irving, Austin and Houston.

