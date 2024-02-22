Jelly Roll to perform at Frost Bank Center in September

Jelly Roll is scheduled to perform at the Frost Bank Center on Sept. 11, 2024.

SAN ANTONIO – Grammy-nominated country artist Jelly Roll will perform in San Antonio on his “Beautifully Broken Tour.”

Jelly Roll is scheduled to play at the Frost Bank Center on Sept. 11 with Warren Zeiders and Alexandra Kay.

The presale for Citi cardmembers starts at 10 a.m. on Feb. 27. General ticket sales begin at 10 a.m. on March 1 at JellyRoll615.com, FrostBankCenter.com or Ticketmaster.com.

There are VIP Packages available which may include premium seats, backstage tour and group photo, VIP lounge, limited-edition tour poster, merchandise and more.

Jelly Roll shot to success and accolades in 2023 with his breakout hits “Need A Favor,” “Son of A Sinner” and “Save Me.”

The “Beautifully Broken Tour’ is the Nashville artist’s biggest headlining tour of his career.