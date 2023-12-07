Journey, Def Leppard coming to San Antonio in summer 2024

Journey is seen on stage during their 50th Anniversary Tour at Moody Center on February 22, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rob Loud/Getty Images for Journey)

SAN ANTONIO – Classic rockers Journey, Def Leppard and Steve Miller Band are coming to San Antonio for “The Summer Stadium Tour 2024.”

The Alamodome announced Thursday that the bands will play there on Friday, Aug. 16.

San Antonio, Journey and Def Leppard announce The Summer Stadium Tour 2024 is coming to the Alamodome. Sign up for... Posted by Alamodome on Thursday, December 7, 2023

Fans can register now for the presale, which starts at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. Those who sign up will receive a code to buy tickets before they go on sale to the general public.

Tickets for the general public will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 15.

The tour will also visit Arlington on Aug. 12 and Houston on Aug. 14.

For more information, click here.