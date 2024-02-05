Legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks coming to Frost Bank Center in May

SAN ANTONIO – Legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks will be making a stop at the Frost Bank Center on Saturday, May 18.

General tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 9 at FrostBankCenter.com or on Ticketmaster.com. For exclusive presale access, sign up at Frost Bank Center’s All Access Newsletter and select the “Rock” genre.

Nicks has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice. First as a member of the band Fleetwood Mac in 1998, and in 2019 for her solo work. She was the first woman to have been inducted twice.

Rolling Stone named Nicks one of the 100 Greatest Songwriters of All Time and one of the 100 Greatest Singers of All Time.

Her Fleetwood Mac songs include “Landslide”, “Rhiannon”, and “Dreams” with the last being the band’s only number-one hit in the U.S., together with her solo hit, “Edge of Seventeen” have all been included in Rolling Stone’s list of the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time.

Nicks has garnered eight Grammy Award nominations and two American Music Award nominations as a solo artist. She has won numerous awards with Fleetwood Mac, including a Grammy Award for Album of the Year in 1978 for Rumours. The albums Fleetwood Mac, Rumours, and Bella Donna have been included in the “Greatest of All Time Billboard 200 Albums” chart by Billboard.