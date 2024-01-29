64º
Heart announces stop at San Antonio’s Frost Bank Center on ‘Royal Flush’ tour

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Heart announced a stop in San Antonio on May 1, 2024. (San Antonio Spurs, LLC)

SAN ANTONIO – The legendary rock band Heart will play a show in San Antonio this Spring.

The Rock-and-Roll-Hall-of-Fame inductees are scheduled to stop at the Frost Bank Center on May 1 during their “Royal Flush” tour.

It’s the band’s first tour in five years. The San Antonio stop is one of the first on the North American and European tour.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Feb. 2 at FrostBankCenter.com or on Ticketmaster.com. For presale access, sign up at Frost Bank Center’s All Access Newsletter and select the “Rock” genre.

Heart will perform their classic hits including “Magic Man,” “Barracuda,” “Crazy on You” and “These Dreams.”

The current members of HEART feature Nancy Wilson (rhythm, lead and acoustic guitar, backing and lead vocals), Ann Wilson (lead vocals and flute), Ryan Wariner (lead and rhythm guitar), Ryan Waters (guitars), Paul Moak (guitars, keyboards and backing vocals), Tony Lucido (bass and backing vocals) and Sean T Lane (drums and bike).

