Luis Miguel announces 2024 tour with San Antonio stop

SAN ANTONIO – Latin superstar Luis Miguel is continuing his world tour with a stop in San Antonio next spring.

Miguel is starting up the buses once again after a successful 2023 tour in which he sold out more than 65 shows. Also referred to as “El Sol de México,” Miguel is well-known as a Mexican performer who is loved for his well-produced albums and strong live performances.

In his 2024 tour, Miguel is set to visit more than 50 cities across the United States, Central and South America, Canada, and Europe.

As for the Alamo City is concerned, Miguel is scheduled to perform on May 11.

General tickets for the AT&T Center concert go on sale Friday, Aug. 11 at 10 a.m. on the center’s website or on Ticketmaster.

Want to see him sooner? Miguel’s 2023 tour has yet to make its stop in San Antonio. Tickets are still available for his performance on November 4.