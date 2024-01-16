Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire coming to San Antonio this summer

FILE - Lionel Richie performs at KAABOO Texas in Arlington, Texas on May 10, 2019. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

Lionel Richie is extending his “Sing A Song All Night Long” tour with Earth, Wind & Fire to include a stop in San Antonio.

Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire will perform at Frost Bank Center on June 4.

Tickets for the general public will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at FrostBankCenter.com or on Ticketmaster.com. For presale access, sign up at Frost Bank Center’s All Access Newsletter and select the “Pop” genre.

Richie stopped in Austin, Dallas and Houston in 2023; San Antonio is his only Texas concert for 2024.

Also last year, Richie was inducted into The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

