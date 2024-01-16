Bush bringing its ‘Greatest Hits Tour’ to San Antonio in September

SAN ANTONIO – Bush is coming to San Antonio for its “Loaded: The Greatest Hits Tour,” which celebrates three decades of music.
The rock band will perform at the Freeman Coliseum on Sept. 4 with special guests Jerry Cantrell and Candlebox. Additional guests are expected to be announced, according to a news release.
Tickets and VIP packages will go on presale at 11 a.m. on Tuesday. Tickets for the general public will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.
A news release states a limited number of tickets will be available for as low as $19.94. For more information on tickets, click here.
Bush will also visit Houston on Sept. 5 and Dallas on Sept. 8.
“With over 24 million records sold, 1 billion streams and a procession of No. 1 singles, the band—comprising Gavin Rossdale (vocals, guitar), Chris Traynor (guitar), Corey Britz (bass) and Nik Hughes (drums)—stand tall as rock outliers whose imprint only widens as the years pass,” a news release states.
Bush’s latest album “Loaded: The Greatest Hits 1994-2023″ features 21 songs spanning 30 years.
