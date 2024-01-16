Country singers and bands to descend on Gonzales this spring for music, wine, camping festival

GONZALES, Texas – Major country music bands and singers will make their way to Gonzales in April for the three-day Cattle Country Music Festival.
The inaugural event includes live music, wine, camping and swimming at the 400-acre Boot Ranch on County Road 348, near the Guadalupe River.
From Apri 12-24, more than 20 bands and singers will perform on three stages.
“Cattle Country brings together some of the best musical acts representing Red Dirt, Americana, Soul, Rock and beyond, in an elevated setting that celebrates music, wine, spirits and culinary experiences in one place,” a news release states.
The schedule includes:
Friday, April 12
- Koe Wetzel
- Sublime with Rome
Saturday, April 13
- Whiskey Myers
- Randy Rogers Band
- Kaleo
- Tanya Tucker
- Southall
- Colbie Caillat
- Blackhawk
- William Beckmann
- Treaty Oak Revival
- The War and Treaty
- Drake White
- ZZ Ward
- Tyler Braden
- Kyler Weston
- The Weathered Souls
- Derek Austin
- Breland
Sunday, April 14
- Eric Church
- Shane Smith & The Saints
- Tracy Lawrence
- Chase Rice
- William Clark Green
- Hailey Whitters
- The Red Clay Strays
- Tanner Usrey
- Austin Snell
- The Glorious Sons
- Angel White
- Matt Koziol
Music starts at 7 p.m. on Friday and at noon on Saturday and Sunday, and ends at midnight on those days.
General admission and VIP packages for the weekend start at $215 and $549, respectively. Single-day general admission and VIP packages start at $125 and $299, respectively. Children 12 and younger are free.
Discounts are available for Gonzales County residents, students and military members.
Camping and RV slots are available for an additional fee, ranging between $79 and $999 for the weekend. There will also be “glamping” sites, with tents available for four people each, starting at $2,500 for the weekend.
Private portable restrooms for campsites are also available, starting at $180 for the weekend. Otherwise, public portable restrooms will be available for restrooms for free and showers will cost $10.
The VIP camping area will have air-conditioned bathroom trailers and portable restrooms.
A separate $50 parking pass is required for non-campers. Click here for more information on tickets.
Ticket holders will have access to the Come and Take It Lounge, which will have wine and food, plus yard games and big-screen TVs for sporting events. No cash will be accepted.
Swimming will be available at Cowboy Cove and lifeguards will be on duty.