Country singers and bands to descend on Gonzales this spring for music, wine, camping festival

Eric Church, Tanya Tucker and Randy Rogers Band will perform at Cattle Country Music Festival in Gonzales, Texas. Photo credits (left to right): Erika Goldring/WireImage; Terry Wyatt/WireImage; Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Kicker Country Stampede.

GONZALES, Texas – Major country music bands and singers will make their way to Gonzales in April for the three-day Cattle Country Music Festival.

The inaugural event includes live music, wine, camping and swimming at the 400-acre Boot Ranch on County Road 348, near the Guadalupe River.

From Apri 12-24, more than 20 bands and singers will perform on three stages.

“Cattle Country brings together some of the best musical acts representing Red Dirt, Americana, Soul, Rock and beyond, in an elevated setting that celebrates music, wine, spirits and culinary experiences in one place,” a news release states.

The inaugural Cattle Country Music Festival is taking place in Gonzales on April 12-14, 2024. (Courtesy)

The schedule includes:

Friday, April 12

Koe Wetzel

Sublime with Rome

Saturday, April 13

Whiskey Myers

Randy Rogers Band

Kaleo

Tanya Tucker

Southall

Colbie Caillat

Blackhawk

William Beckmann

Treaty Oak Revival

The War and Treaty

Drake White

ZZ Ward

Tyler Braden

Kyler Weston

The Weathered Souls

Derek Austin

Breland

Sunday, April 14

Eric Church

Shane Smith & The Saints

Tracy Lawrence

Chase Rice

William Clark Green

Hailey Whitters

The Red Clay Strays

Tanner Usrey

Austin Snell

The Glorious Sons

Angel White

Matt Koziol

Music starts at 7 p.m. on Friday and at noon on Saturday and Sunday, and ends at midnight on those days.

General admission and VIP packages for the weekend start at $215 and $549, respectively. Single-day general admission and VIP packages start at $125 and $299, respectively. Children 12 and younger are free.

Discounts are available for Gonzales County residents, students and military members.

Camping and RV slots are available for an additional fee, ranging between $79 and $999 for the weekend. There will also be “glamping” sites, with tents available for four people each, starting at $2,500 for the weekend.

Private portable restrooms for campsites are also available, starting at $180 for the weekend. Otherwise, public portable restrooms will be available for restrooms for free and showers will cost $10.

The VIP camping area will have air-conditioned bathroom trailers and portable restrooms.

A separate $50 parking pass is required for non-campers. Click here for more information on tickets.

Ticket holders will have access to the Come and Take It Lounge, which will have wine and food, plus yard games and big-screen TVs for sporting events. No cash will be accepted.

Swimming will be available at Cowboy Cove and lifeguards will be on duty.