Jennifer Lopez coming to San Antonio for ‘This Is Me... Now: The Tour’

SAN ANTONIO – Superstar Jennifer Lopez is bringing her “This Is Me... Now: The Tour” to San Antonio this summer.

The singer and actress will perform at the Frost Bank Center on July 5.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Feb. 23 at LiveNation.com. The presale for the JLo Fan Club starts at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, and the presale for Verizon customers and Citi card members starts at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

A news release from Live Nation states the “Selena” star will include songs from her new album, “This Is Me...Now,” and past hits on her tour.

“This Is Me...Now” is Lopez’s first studio album in nearly a decade. Additionally, her movie, “This Is Me...Now: A Love Story” will also be released on Amazon on Friday.

She last went on tour in 2019.

Lopez will stop in the following Texas cities on her tour:

July 2: The Moody Center in Austin

July 3: Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg

July 5: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio

July 6: American Airlines Center in Dallas

Aug. 31: Toyota Center in Houston