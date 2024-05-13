SAPD to hold seized vehicle auction on Tuesday evening

(Copyright 2024 by SAPD - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is hosting a seized vehicle auction on Tuesday, according to a press release.

The vehicle auction begins at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at 3625 Growden Road.

Attendees can start registering and viewing vehicles beginning at 5 p.m., according to SAPD.

If purchased, vehicles can be picked up on Wednesday from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. or Thursday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The release said that cash or credit cards are accepted, but not American Express.

List of vehicles available on Tuesday