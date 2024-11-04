SA Live deals this week

We're spilling the tea on great deals in SA!

SAN ANTONIO – It pays to watch SA Live! Here are a few deals for you this week.

Boost your immunity with 25 percent off Relyt. tea. The discount is available on their website with the code SALIVE.

Recommended Videos

Get 10 percent off Brushfire Farms products on the website with the code SALIVE. This deal is only good for the week of Nov. 4.

Money drops twice a week! The Yumm Factory at Pica Pica Plaza will reveal its next money drop on its Instagram page. For now, you can get 10 percent off their snacks by mentioning SA Live.

Get 20 percent off homecoming and Christmas items with Amistad Floral and Crafts.

Trebla Art is offering 15 percent off art on its website when you use the code SALIVE.

Trees of Envy is offering a free consultation when you mention SA Live.

Color Me Mine will waive your studio fee when you mention SA Live at their The Strand at Huebner Oaks location.

Want to take a fall cake decorating and dessert class? Use code SALIVE for 10 percent off a Cake Art & Provisions decorating class.

Looking for free events this fall? Local mom-fluencer Christina Coker releases her lists of free events on her Instagram page.

Sammy Snacks will give you 25 percent off your order when you mention SA Live.

In honor of the new season of “The Golden Bachelorette,” Nekter Juice Bar will offer Golden Hour specials all season long, including buy one get one free Golden Trio menu items every Wednesday.

Keep checking this article throughout the week in case we add more deals!