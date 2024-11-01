Here’s where you can score Election Day freebies, discounts

Election Day is just a few days away, and many companies are offering freebies and discounts to encourage people to get out and vote.

Rideshare Apps

Lyft and Uber will both be offering discounted rides for voters heading to polling locations.

Uber is offering riders 50% off trips to vote. When you open your Uber app on Election Day, you will see a dedicated ‘Go Vote’ tile on the home screen. When you click it, you will be able to find your polling place and take your discounted ride (up to $10).

Lyft is also offering riders 50% (up to $10) off their trip to the polls. In the app, you can use the code “VOTE24″ from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. to get your discounted ride. The code can be used for ridesharing, bikeshare or a scooter ride.

“Lyft believes transportation access should never be a barrier for any citizen seeking to vote,” said Jerry Golden, Lyft Chief Policy Officer.

Hertz car rental

Car rental company Hertz is offering customers one free day of a car rental when they rent a car for two or more days. The offer started Oct. 21 and will be valid until Election Day.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme will be sweetening Election Day by offering all guests a free original glazed doughnut.

“Participating in our democracy should be celebrated! So, we’re happy to sweeten everyone’s day with free Original Glazed doughnuts on Election Day,” said Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme.

There is a limit of one free doughnut per guest.

Johnny Rockets

Johnny Rockets will be offering a free milkshake with an in-store purchase to anyone who can prove they voted.

Round Table Pizza

Round Table Pizza will offer $6 off a large or extra-large pizza for dine-in, carry-out or delivery at participating locations.

Ikea

Ikea will be offering free frozen yogurt on Election Day.

It’s important to note that it is illegal to reward or pay someone to vote, but these perks are promotions or discounts, so this is not illegal. The giveaways become legal if they are open to anyone, whether they voted or not, like Krispy Kreme’s promotion.

Election Day is Nov. 5. To find your closest polling location, click here.

You can find all of KSATs Vote 2024 coverage here.