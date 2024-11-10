Driver trapped in rollover crash dies on West Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department said it is investigating what caused a rollover crash that killed a driver on the West Side.

Officers responded to the crash around 3:30 a.m. Sunday on Southwest Loop 410 near the State Highway 151 interchange.

When they arrived, officers said they found the vehicle, which had rolled over, at the top of a Southwest Loop 410 embankment.

Police also said the officers found the unresponsive driver trapped in the vehicle. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has yet to identify the victim or their cause of death.