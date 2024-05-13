San Antonio Office of Sustainability seeking applicants for community climate grants up to $10,000

Some of the past year's recipients posing at an event with officials from the Office of Sustainability.

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio’s Office of Sustainability is seeking applicants for its grassroots community engagement grant program.

Eligible applicants range from nonprofits to neighborhood associations. Up to $10,000 in grants will be awarded to 12 community groups to support ideas for sustaining the city’s Climate Action and Adaptation Plan while fostering community partnerships centered on sustainability.

Recommended Videos

Organizations that can ensure outreach and engagement efforts reach all residents, particularly historically underrepresented communities, will be emphasized, the office said.

Some of the office’s 2023 recipients included Bike San Antonio, Gardopia Gardens and the San Antonio Nursing Consortium.

The program is funded by the Resiliency, Energy Efficiency and Sustainability Fund, which passed as part of the city’s fiscal year 2023 budget.

Applicants have until May 30 to submit their projects. To submit an application, click here.

See the embed below for details regarding project criteria and more: