Marc Anthony announces stop at Frost Bank Center in March during ‘Viviendo Tour’

SAN ANTONIO – Marc Anthony will stop at the Frost Bank Center during his 2024 “Viviendo Tour.”

The Latin music artist announced new stops in the U.S. following his 2023 tour through Mexico and Central America.

Anthony is known for hits including, “Pa’lla Voy,” “Mala,” “Ojala Te Duela,” “Vivir Mi Vida,” “Valió la Pena,” “And There Was Someone,” “Your Love Makes Me Good” and “What the Price of Heaven.”

For exclusive presale access, fans can sign up at Frost Bank Center’s All Access Newsletter and select the “Latin” genre.

Tickets for the general public go on sale at 10 a.m. on Dec. 7 at FrostBankCenter.com and Ticketmaster.com.