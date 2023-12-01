74º
Marc Anthony announces stop at Frost Bank Center in March during ‘Viviendo Tour’

Tickets go on sale to public on Dec. 7

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Marc Anthony still stop at the Frost Bank Center on March 2, 2024 during his "Viviendo Tour" (Spurs Sports & Entertainment)

SAN ANTONIO – Marc Anthony will stop at the Frost Bank Center during his 2024 “Viviendo Tour.”

The Latin music artist announced new stops in the U.S. following his 2023 tour through Mexico and Central America.

Anthony is known for hits including, “Pa’lla Voy,” “Mala,” “Ojala Te Duela,” “Vivir Mi Vida,” “Valió la Pena,” “And There Was Someone,” “Your Love Makes Me Good” and “What the Price of Heaven.”

For exclusive presale access, fans can sign up at Frost Bank Center’s All Access Newsletter and select the “Latin” genre.

Tickets for the general public go on sale at 10 a.m. on Dec. 7 at FrostBankCenter.com and Ticketmaster.com.

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 25 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

