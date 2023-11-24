Comedian Gabriel Iglesias’ ‘Don’t Worry Be Fluffy’ tour coming to SA next year

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 26: Host Gabriel Iglesias performs on stage at "Comedy Central's Stars Under the Stars" at Central Park SummerStage on June 26, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Comedy Central)

SAN ANTONIO – Comedian Gabriel Iglesias is bringing all of the laughs to San Antonio next year as part of his “Don’t Worry Be Fluffy” tour.

He’s taking the stage at the Frost Bank Center at 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2024.

Tickets for his show can be purchased through his website, Ticketmaster, or through the Frost Bank Center.

Iglesias, otherwise known as “Fluffy,” has recently become the second highest-grossing touring comedian and has more than 1.1 billion views on YouTube.

He also has over 25 million fans on social media, according to the comedian’s website.

Iglesias visited San Antonio last year to perform a comedy show at the AT&T Center. Then, in July of 2021, he had 27 shows scheduled at the Tobin Center before he contracted COVID-19. He inevitably had to cut his time in the Alamo City short.

You may also recognize Iglesias from some of the films he’s starred in, including “Magic Mike,” “Magic Mike XXL,” “A Haunted House 2,” or one of his comedy special films.

To learn more about Iglesias or his “Don’t Worry Be Fluffy” tour, follow this link.