Gabriel Iglesias says he is ‘doing really well’ after testing positive for COVID-19 last week

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 27: Gabriel Iglesias attends the premiere of FX's "Mayans M.C." Season 2 at ArcLight Cinerama Dome on August 27, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – Comedian Gabriel Iglesias says he is officially on the mend after contracting COVID-19 and canceling the rest of his San Antonio performances last week.

Fluffy took to social media Friday after having been off of it for nearly a week and said he is “doing really, really well” after his spell with the virus.

Iglesias is fully vaccinated, but he still had a breakthrough case of COVID-19.

“I’m very lucky everything went the way that it went,” Iglesias said in the video.

Iglesias first announced he was COVID-19 positive on his birthday, July 15, after having two tests confirm his diagnosis.

The comedian had 26 performances scheduled at the Tobin Center from June 23 to July 17.

Announcement I didn’t want to make on my bday… #FluffyGotCovid ☹️ pic.twitter.com/Y41jpYuZAt — G a b r i e l - I g l e s i a s (@fluffyguy) July 15, 2021

In a video on Twitter, Iglesias said he had body aches and chills, lost his taste and smell, but otherwise felt “pretty good.”

Fluffy gave thanks to his supporters throughout his illness and next week, he said he plans to be back on the road, headed to Minnesota.

Ad

Also on KSAT: