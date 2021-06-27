‘It felt so good to be back’: Gabriel Iglesias returns to SA for summer performances

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 26: Host Gabriel Iglesias performs on stage at "Comedy Central's Stars Under the Stars" at Central Park SummerStage on June 26, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Comedy Central)

SAN ANTONIO – It’s official - Fluffy is back in the Alamo City!

Actor and comedian Gabriel Iglesias is wrapping up his first week of comedic performances at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts. He’s set to be in town from now until July 17.

Iglesias took to social media Sunday, saying he was overjoyed to be back in the area.

“First week at the Tobin Center was amazing. It felt so good to be back on stage in San Antonio. Only 25 more shows to go!” the post reads.

First week at the Tobin Center was amazing. It felt so good to be back on stage in San Antonio. Only 25 more shows to go 😁 pic.twitter.com/ckS29K72fy — G a b r i e l - I g l e s i a s (@fluffyguy) June 27, 2021

For his last day at the Tobin Center, on July 17, two performances will be taped for his latest Netflix special, according to a previous KSAT report.

Tickets for his shows are priced at $55 each for Wednesday and Thursday performances. On Friday through Sunday, performances are set at $65 each.

So happy to be back on stage making people laugh 😊 Posted by Gabriel Iglesias on Sunday, June 27, 2021

To buy your tickets, or to learn more, visit the Tobin Center’s website here.

