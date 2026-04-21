Search underway for suspect accused of assaulting his ex-partner, BCSO says

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating Julian Martinez.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a man who is accused of assaulting his ex-partner.

According to the sheriff’s office, Julian Martinez Jr., 25, allegedly assaulted his former partner on April 19.

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Following the alleged assault, BCSO said authorities issued arrest warrants for assault of a family member and terrorist threat of family.

The sheriff’s office also said Martinez is currently awaiting trial on other charges, which include stalking, continuous violence against the family and unlawful restraint.

Martinez is currently on federal probation and is required to wear a GPS ankle monitor. However, BCSO stated that he cut off the device to conceal his whereabouts.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact BCSO at 210-335-6000.

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