Affidavit: Man charged with murder after fatally stabbing his mother at West Side extended stay hotel

The stabbing happened just after 9 p.m. on Saturday, April 18, in the 7400 block of Culebra Road.

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been charged with murder after San Antonio police say he stabbed his mother to death at an extended stay hotel on the West Side.

Court documents identified the suspect as 36-year-old Joe Michael Capistran Jr. A Bexar County judge set his bond at $250,000, jail records show.

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San Antonio police officers responded to the stabbing just after 9 p.m. on Saturday in the 7400 block of Culebra Road, near Loop 410.

Upon arrival, an arrest affidavit states that officers located Capistran Jr. and his mother, 62-year-old Nora Capistran, with multiple stab wounds on their bodies.

Nora Capistran appeared to have “defensive wounds” on her wrist, and a large kitchen knife was located next to her son, the warrant said.

Nora Capistran was pronounced dead at the scene with multiple stab wounds to her head, wrist and back.

Before the stabbing, witnesses told SAPD that they heard the suspect allegedly yell “you stupid b****” before a commotion.

Capistran Jr. was later seen exiting a room with his mother and then fatally stabbing her, the warrant stated.

The witnesses then saw him stab himself in the throat in an attempt to kill himself, court documents stated. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

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