Body pulled from water at East Side park, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – A body was recovered from the water at an East Side park on Tuesday morning, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

SAFD responded to the scene around 7 a.m. at J Street Park, which is located along the Salado Creek Greenway near Pecan Valley Drive.

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In a statement to KSAT, an SAFD spokesperson said fire officials removed the body from the water, and the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is currently unclear whether the person is a male or a female. The person’s age is also unknown at this time.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the person, as well as their cause and manner of death.

SAFD said it has responded to 24 water rescue calls between 11 a.m. Monday and Tuesday morning. One call required fire officials to rescue two people from a vehicle off Pinn Road with a ladder truck. The other calls involved crews assisting people in stalled vehicles.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

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